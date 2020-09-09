Lowry carries Raptors to a double overtime win

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) and guard Norman Powell (24) celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics in double overtime in game six of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, on Sep. 9, 2020. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Behind a Herculean performance from Kyle Lowry, the resilient Toronto Raptors have survived to play another day.

Their hopes of repeating as NBA champs remain alive.

In a series with more erratic twists than a Disney roller coaster, the desperate Raptors outlasted the Boston Celtics 125-122 in double overtime to force a Game 7 on Friday.

Lowry had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists while playing 53 minutes to help the Raps extend their stay in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Norman Powell, in his most significant performance as a Raptor, had 23 points, much of his magic in overtime.

The Miami Heat, having just finished off the Milwaukee Bucks, sit waiting for Friday’s winner so they can kick off the Eastern Conference final.

The Raptors had not faced an elimination match since Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semi-final against the Philadelphia 76ers last May.

Would they look like themselves, people wondered? Like fighters and champions? Or like their bizarre low-energy version of two nights earlier?

The Raps were cautious about the dreaded pitfall of another bad start. They knew how heavy and uncomfortable it would be to sink down into that quicksand against Boston again in the first quarter. They knew very well how overwhelming and disheartening it would feel to hoist themselves out of another deficit. The Celtics would bury them early and extinguish their spirit if given even an inch.

Marc Gasol chopped off the shaggy locks he had been sporting since the NBA restart and emerged for Wednesday’s game with a close-cropped haircut resembling the one he had in last year’s postseason. At first, it didn’t seem he had shed his playoff scoring struggles with the sheering. He missed his three first-quarter shots and headed to the bench tugging at his jersey, and looking frustrated.

Serge Ibaka was questionable for the game after injuring his ankle late in Game 5, but he checked in for Gasol at his usual time in the first quarter looking unbothered. They badly needed their leading rebounder, tender ankle or not.

Toronto shot only 30.4 per cent in the quarter, running into a green wall on most attempts to the hoop and clanking many of its shots from outside the paint. But on the bright side, the Raptors held Boston to just 30.8 per cent, and the Celtics held a slim 25-21 lead after the first.

In the second, Boston began to peel away as Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum whirled and scored from everywhere. The Raps, meanwhile, created open shots but just kept missing them. The Celtics built a 12-point cushion.

The Raps did not look like a team resigned to vanish down into the quicksand, to pack up and leave the bubble for the first time in 2 1/2 months. They chose to fight.

Lowry split his chin open, slapped a bandage on it and kept going. He put up a feisty 15-point half, while Ibaka nailed a trio of threes and Powell scored too, when Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet couldn’t. Toronto had held Kemba Walker scoreless.

Toronto trailed just 52-48 at halftime.

As if a new man, Gasol hit a couple buckets to start the second half and the Raps were keeping the game close. VanVleet elevated to hoist a three and his ankle corkscrewed awkwardly as he landed on Smart’s foot. The Raps' guard writhed in pain, then got back on his feet as if shaking off all the bad shooting vibes radiating off him so far. He swished three free throws, then two three-pointers.

It seemed contagious. The rejuvenated Gasol hit a deep one too. An 11-2 run helped propel Toronto into the lead – their first since they scored the first point of the game.

The two teams went bucket for bucket in a tense final quarter.

Toronto went with a small-ball lineup in the final minutes: no centre, Powell in with the rest of the starters. They had a four-point lead with 4:24 left, and then they went dry, unable to score as Boston inched forward and tied it.

Knotted at 98-98 Walker missed a game-winning bucket in the final seconds and then Siakam missed one for Toronto. On to overtime.

They stayed grid-locked at the end of that one too, when a Powell shot over Tatum at the buzzer hit the rim.

Siakam and O.G. Anunoby and Powell traded buckets with Daniel Theis in the second OT. Powell picked the pocket of Tatum and scored, drawing a foul in the process to put them up by five. Then Lowry added an insurance bucket.