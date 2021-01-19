 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Lowry scores 23 points as Raptors down Mavericks 116-93

TAMPA, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks at Amalie Arena on Jan. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors beat the Mavs 116-93.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After a rough start to the season, the Toronto Raptors appear to be finding their way.

Kyle Lowry set the tone with 23 points Monday and the Toronto defence held Mavericks star Luka Doncic in check as the Raptors defeated Dallas 116-93 for their third straight win.

“I think we’re just getting better,” said Lowry. “I think we’re just getting more confident in ourselves. I think we’re getting more comfortable with what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto (5-8) held Doncic to 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as Dallas (6-7) suffered its third straight loss. Doncic, who made 4-of-11 shots, appeared upset about the attention he was getting from Toronto, with an elbow thrown in the direction of Stanley Johnson in the fourth quarter.

“I thought he was frustrated Everybody has a tough night. It happens to everybody,” said Johnson.

Fred VanVleet objected to Doncic’s swinging elbow, earning a technical for defending his teammate. While Johnson appreciated the gesture, he seemed unfazed by the incident.

“We’re playing basketball,” said Johnson. “We’re not going to give each other hugs. (Doncic) got me. It didn’t hurt. I just get on with it.”

Doncic came into Monday’s game fourth in the league in scoring (28.3) and second in assists (9.4).

Johnson and OG Anunoby defended Doncic for much of the night.

“I give those guys, both of them, a lot of credit,” said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. “OG and Stanley, I thought, took the challenge and worked at it. They really worked at it all night. They were just constantly there applying pressure I thought they both played with tremendous desire on (Doncic).”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson said it was a team effort.

“It’s pretty easy when you go out there and you’re playing one guy with five guys,” he said.

Lowry added nine rebounds and seven assists.

“He really had a good one going tonight,” said Nurse.

“I think he was just kind of in that zone where he was attacking at the right time, shooting at the right time and finishing,” he added. “He shot 9-of-12. That’s super-efficient.”

Chris Boucher had 21 points, marking the sixth straight game – and eighth this season – that he has scored 15-plus points off the Toronto bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Pascal Siakam, who became more influential in the second half, had 19 points. Norm Powell added 17 points as the Toronto bench accounted for 55 points on the night.

Toronto’s defence stifled Dallas as the second half wore on and the Raptors pulled away after leading by nine going into the fourth quarter. It marked the first time in nine games Toronto had held the opposition to under 100 points.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points.

The Mavericks, playing their second game in as many days, were missing Canadian Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Josh Richardson, all out due to the league’s COVID-19 “health and safety protocols.” On the plus side, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jalen Brunson both returned to the starting lineup – Hardaway after a one-game absence due to a groin strain and Brunson after missing four games due to health and safety protocols.

Norm Powell delivered a pre-game message on Martin Luther King Day thanking TV viewers “for tuning in to celebrate this amazing man’s life.” There were no fans allowed into Amalie Arena.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle didn’t last long. Irate at the officiating, he was ejected with 58.4 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Jamahl Mosley took over for him.

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks to a late 7-0 run, Toronto led 22-18 after a sloppy first quarter that saw both teams shoot 1-of-10 from three-point range. Porzingis (eight points) and Doncic (six) accounted for 14 of 18 points for Dallas in the quarter.

The Raptors built the lead to as many as 10 at 41-31 in the second quarter before Dallas reeled off a 16-6 run to tie it at 47-47 at the half. Toronto was 2-of-17 from distance. but had success in the paint, with 34 points in the first half.

Doncic had nine points, five assists and seven rebounds in the half.

Toronto’s defence stiffened in the third, helping trigger a 20-6 run. Siakam found his rhythm, combining with Lowry for 21 points in the quarter, as the Raptors led 81-72 going into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors shot 44-of-88 overall – including 12-of-33 from three-point range. Dallas shot 31-of-82 (37.8 per cent), including 9-of-36 from distance.

Toronto entered the game ranked first in the league in three-pointers made (16.4) and attempted (43.9).

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors, in the middle of a five-game stretch at Amalie Arena, were coming off consecutive three-point victories against the Charlotte Hornets, both of which went down to the wire.

The 21-year-old Doncic was coming off a 36-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist performance in a 117-101 loss Sunday to the visiting Chicago Bulls. It marked only the eighth 35-15-15 game in NBA history, joining Oscar Robertson (who did it five times), Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden.

It was also the 29th career triple-double for the third-year NBA pro from Slovenia, moving him past Michael Jordan into 15th on the league’s all-time list.

Monday marked the halfway point of six games in nine days for Dallas with Carlisle calling it “the most difficult scheduling of games in Mavericks history,” according to the Dallas Morning News. That stretch includes trips to Milwaukee, Indiana and San Antonio as well as Toronto’s temporary Florida home.

The Raptors host the Miami Heat on Wednesday and Friday before heading to Indiana for Sunday and Monday games.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies