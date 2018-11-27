Lowry, VanVleet lead Raptors to 122-114 win over Grizzlies

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley in the first half of a game at FedExForum, in Memphis, Tenn., on Nov. 27, 2018. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and six assists, Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Toronto used a 3-point shooting burst in the fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 on Tuesday night.

VanVleet made all six shots on the night, including three from outside the arc in the fourth, when Toronto was 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Lowry was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 points as the Raptors won their sixth straight.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points, making 10 of his 14 shots. Mike Conley added 20 points and six assists.

The barrage of 3-pointers from Toronto in the middle stages of the fourth erased a Memphis lead, keying 17-2 burst. The Raptors would never trail again.

The Raptors, who trailed by 17 early in the second half, steadily cut into the deficit. Three straight 3-pointers from OG Anunoby, Delon Wright and VanVleet, pulled the Raptors even at 105-all near the midway point of the fourth.

When Lowry scored on a layup, it capped an 11-0 rally and gave the Raptors the lead.

Memphis led 71-59 at the half.

As in Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks, the Grizzlies’ double-digit lead slipped away after the break. Leonard was much more aggressive in the third and the Grizzlies’ advantage, which had reached 17 early in the third, was whittled to 94-93.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Jonas Valanciunas came off the bench for the seventh time this season. Memphis led 32-31 after the first quarter, breaking a string of five straight games where Toronto led after the first. Both Ibaka and coach Nick Nurse drew technical fouls in the last two minutes of the second quarter. Toronto has won four straight and six of seven in the series. The six straight wins match a season high.

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. became the fourth player in NBA history with at least 250 points, 20 steals, and 40 blocks in first 20 career games. The other three were David Robinson, Bill Walton and Patrick Ewing. Memphis blew a 13-point lead in the third on Sunday in the loss to the Knicks.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Grizzlies: Travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday.