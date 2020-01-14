 Skip to main content

Basketball

Marc Gasol expects to return for Raptors’ next game

The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors centre Marc Gasol, left, watches from the bench during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Jan. 8, 2020 in Charlotte.

Toronto Raptors starting centre Marc Gasol expects to return from a left hamstring injury tomorrow night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Gasol was hurt Dec. 18 in Detroit, the same night teammates Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) suffered injuries.

Siakam and Powell both returned Sunday for the Raptors’ loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Assuming Gasol returns tomorrow, he will have missed 12 games.

The 34-year-old Spain native, a three-time NBA all-star, is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games this year.

