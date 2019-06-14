 Skip to main content

Basketball Masai Ujiri allegedly involved in altercation with deputy while trying to join Raptors’ title celebration

OAKLAND, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Masai Ujiri celebrates the Raptors' championship win at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The local sheriff’s office in Oakland, Calif., alleges Raptors president Masai Ujiri assaulted a sheriff’s deputy moments after Toronto secured its first NBA title.

The alleged incident took place on the court at Oracle Arena on Thursday night, just after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on their home court in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy asked Ujiri for his credentials as the executive tried to take the court for the trophy presentation.

Sgt. Ray Kelly says Ujiri then allegedly pushed the deputy, who pushed Ujiri back and told him he couldn’t go onto the court.

When Ujiri allegedly pushed the officer again, Kelly says his arm struck the officer in the jaw.

Ujiri eventually made his way onto the court for the celebration, but Kelly says police plan to file a complaint with local prosecutors.

Neither the Alameda County district attorney nor the Raptors’ parent company MLSE immediately responded to requests for comment.

