Basketball

Mercury top Aces in OT behind strong game from Griner

The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally and forward Bella Alarie watch as Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton scores a 3-point basket in the first half of a WNBA basketball game on July 7, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Lynx won 85-79.

Aaron Lavinsky/The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and three blocks. Diggins-Smith had eight assists and made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Sophie Cunningham, who made a career-high four 3-pointers, added 13 points and a career-best seven rebounds for Phoenix (8-9) in place of Taurasi, who didn’t play because of a hip injury.

She warmed up before the game, but didn’t play.

The Aces (14-5) had their four-game win streak snapped and fell a game behind the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Las Vegas is two games behind Seattle for the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with two games to play.

STORM 71, SPARKS 62

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Storm beat Los Angeles for the Sparks’ fifth straight loss

Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62.

Jewell Loyd added 18 points, returning from an ankle injury that had her miss the game between these two teams in Los Angeles on Sunday. With Las Vegas losing in overtime, Seattle (15-4) now has a two-game lead in the Commissioner Cup standings in the Western Conference with two games to play.

Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles (6-12) with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Amanda Zahui B. had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sparks are still without Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver.

LYNX 85, WINGS 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Lynx beat the Wings to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.

Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).

The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79.

