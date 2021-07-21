 Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win first NBA championship in 50 years

Brian Mahoney
MILWAUKEE
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee on July 20, 2021.

Paul Sancya/The Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2. It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant debut finals performance that takes its place among some of the game’s greatest.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made an unbelievable 17-of-19 free throws – a spectacular showing for any shooter, let alone one who was hitting just 55.6 per cent in the post-season and was ridiculed for it at times.

He hopped around the court waving his arms with 20 seconds remaining to encourage fans to cheer, but there was no need. Their voices had been booming inside and outside for hours by then, having waited 50 years to celebrate a winner after Lew Alcindor – before becoming Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to the championship in 1971.

In a season played largely without fans, the Bucks had 65,000 of them packed into the Deer District outside, a wild party that figured to last deep into the Midwestern night. The party wasn’t bad inside, either: Confetti rained down inside as fans chanted “Bucks in 6! Bucks in 6!” – a hopeful boast by former player that turned out to be a prophetic rallying cry.

The Bucks became the fifth team to win the NBA Finals after trailing 2-0 and the first to do it by winning the next four games since Miami against Dallas in 2006.

Chris Paul scored 26 points to end his first NBA Finals appearance in his 16th season. Devin Booker added 19 points but shot just 8 for 22 and missed all seven 3-pointers after scoring 40 points in each of the last two games.

The teams that came into the NBA together as expansion clubs in 1968 delivered a fine finals, with the last three games all in the balance deep into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks won them largely because of Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP in the regular season who raised his game even higher in the finals and was voted the NBA Finals MVP.

He was the star of these finals in every way, from his powerful play on the court to his humble thoughts in interviews to even taking time after Tuesday night’s win to find children to high-five amid the celebrations. And he did it all after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hyperextended left knee, an injury that at first he feared could be serious to end his season.

Just think what people would have missed.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points for the Bucks and Bobby Portis came off the bench with 16. Jrue Holiday had 12 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to go along with his usual sturdy defence that helped finally cool off Booker.

The Bucks thought they might be here the last two seasons. They had the NBA’s best record in 2018-19 but blew a 2-0 lead against Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.

They came back with the best record again last season but never regained their momentum after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March. They were eliminated in the second round by Miami in the bubble.

The Bucks traded for Holiday before this season and even though they weren’t quite as strong in the regular season, they were finally NBA Finals ready.

And Milwaukee was ready for the moment.

Fans began filling the streets and restaurants in the afternoon on what felt like a holiday in Milwaukee. The Brewers moved up the start time of their home game against Kansas City to be played in the afternoon to accommodate Milwaukee fans – and Brewers star Christian Yelich, who was part of the crowd inside Fiserv Forum.

The game was tied at 77 after three quarters but Antetokoumpo had 13 points in the fourth to make sure Milwaukee wouldn’t have to go back to Phoenix for Game 7 on Thursday.

The Suns returned to the post-season for the first time since 2010 but remain without a title and have never won more than two games in their three appearances in the NBA Finals.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns scored their fewest points in a first quarter in this post-season when they had 16. ... Deandre Ayton, who was shooting 67.6 per cent in the post-season, was 4 of 12 for 12 points.

Bucks: Brook Lopez had 10 points and eight rebounds. ... Milwaukee’s only other NBA Finals appearance was a loss in 1974.

