Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of playoff series to protest police shooting of Jacob Blake

Brian Mahoney
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.
The Associated Press
Referees stand on an empty court before the start of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic at AdventHealth Arena on Aug. 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

