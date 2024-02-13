Open this photo in gallery: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, left, goes up for a shot in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez in Oklahoma City on April 29, 2021. Oklahoma City saw significant improvements from two of its young cornerstones in third-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and second-year guard Lu Dort.Sue Ogrocki/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s Lu Dort is becoming more of an opportunist on the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dort is averaging 3.8 rebounds per game this season but he had nine as Oklahoma City dropped the Sacramento Kings 127-113 on Sunday. Dort believes that he has to grab a board whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“It’s not just the bigs, all of us can just go in there,” said the 6-foot-4 guard. “Whenever I can go help, or really every time, we just need to create a rebound no matter who gets it.

“We just need to get the rebound.”

When he gets those rebounds, the Thunder typically thrive. He had seven in a 135-127 double overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 4 and seven in a critical 105-100 over the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Jan. 31.

But he had none in a 146-111 defeat in Dallas against the Mavericks and only one after a 124-117 loss against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Dort said that using OKC’s defence, including rebounds, to fuel its offence is central to head coach Mark Daigneault’s schemes.

“It’s huge. I feel like we always have an advantage whenever we play fast and in transition,” said Dort after the win over Sacramento. “Every time we add turnovers or rebounds, we just want to play fast and we did good.”

Fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in the win over the Kings. The Hamilton product had 38 points, seven assists, and three rebounds as he continues his MVP-calibre season.

He’s averaging 31.1 points (second best in the NBA), 6.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and a 54.8 field goal percentage.

Gilegous-Alexander agreed with Dort that Oklahoma City’s defence is at its strongest when everyone is contributing and backing each other up.

“That’s the defence we try to be. Making multiple efforts, multiple efforts to help each other,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Obviously, you’re not going to be perfect throughout the game. There’s going to be slip ups.

“But if we help each other and scramble and try to make multiple efforts that will cover itself up.”

Olynyk getting comfortable

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said he expects that backup centre Kelly Olynyk, who was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., as a teenager, will find his voice in the locker room. The 11-year NBA veteran was traded from Utah to the Raptors on Feb. 8 along with Ochai Agbaji.

“With all the new players and so many young players, it’s hard for them. It’s not easy for them to have those conversations and it’s not easy for them,” Rajakovic said on Tuesday about this transitionary phase. “They know Kelly for three days, what are you going to tell him, he’s in the league for a long time and at the same time, he’s not feeling comfortable.

“‘I’m on a new team, I don’t even know what we’re supposed to do offensively or defensively,’ what am I going to tell guys here?”