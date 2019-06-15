 Skip to main content

NBA champions coming home: Raptors expected to arrive in Toronto tonight

NBA champions coming home: Raptors expected to arrive in Toronto tonight

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, centre, holds Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors basketball action in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home today after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors are expected to return home this evening after their electrifying NBA championship win south of the border.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the franchise, says the team is expected to arrive at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport around 9 p.m. eastern time.

The team became the first franchise outside the U.S. to win the NBA title by beating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

They were expected to spend Friday night partying in Las Vegas before flying home Saturday.

A victory parade and rally for the team is set to take place in Toronto on Monday. The players are expected to travel the parade route in open-air, double-decker buses with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy beside them.

The parade will start at Exhibition Place and travel east on Lakeshore Avenue before heading north on York Street and then University Avenue. The procession will then briefly travel east on Queen Street and end at Nathan Phillips Square outside Toronto’s city hall.

Much of Canada was swept up in the team’s exhilarating playoff run, with fans celebrating long into the night after the big win, which also marked the first time a Canadian team has secured one of the big four professional sports championships since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

With files from The Associated Press

