 Skip to main content

Basketball NBA fans and politicians react to news of Kawhi Leonard’s departure from the Raptors

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

NBA fans and politicians react to news of Kawhi Leonard’s departure from the Raptors

Samantha McCabe
Toronto, Ontario
Comments

After weeks of anticipation and nervous fervor – and a helicopter chase through the city – NBA fans learned Saturday Kawhi Leonard is leaving the Toronto Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mr. Leonard reportedly took a $142-million deal for a maximum of four years, and will team up with Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for two players, one protected first-round pick, four unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

The news broke overnight Saturday – what many are calling an excellent political play by Mr. Leonard to evade the inevitable deluge of media attention – so most east-coast Raptors fans were sleeping. Many woke up to a shock.

Story continues below advertisement

Fan reaction immediately started flooding social platforms.

As of Saturday afternoon, all top 10 trending Twitter searches in Canada were Raptors-related, with celebrities, NBA players and politicians weighing in on the news.

Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked Mr. Leonard for helping the Raptors secure Toronto’s first-ever NBA championship.

“We’ll still love you, but there’s going to be no mercy when you come back here and play our Raptors,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “Because they’re going to be in it, and they’re going to win it again. We just wish we could do it with you.”

Mr. Tory gave Mr. Leonard a key to the city a month ago as a reward for the historic Canadian win.

NBA analysts and league experts had been guessing what the superstar’s future would be for weeks. Many had confidently staked their intel on Kawhi either choosing to remain with the Raptors or signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. They were proven wrong.

There was little immediate response from the Raptors roster. Danny Green was among the first to congratulate Mr. Leonard and tease his own announcement, later telling fans on his podcast that he would be moving to the Lakers on a two-year, $30-million deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Fred VanVleet had previously commented on Leonard’s free agency: “If he’s on another team, then we’ll just have to kick his ass next year.”

Jordan Loyd simply acknowledged the drama.

Throughout all the craziness, one thing was predictable: most Canadians fans remained extraordinarily grateful for the championship Mr. Leonard handed them, and mainly had only kind words to say about the King of the North.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter