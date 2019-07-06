NBA fans and politicians react to news of Kawhi Leonard’s departure from the Raptors

After weeks of anticipation and nervous fervor – and a helicopter chase through the city – NBA fans learned Saturday Kawhi Leonard is leaving the Toronto Raptors to join the Los Angeles Clippers.
Mr. Leonard reportedly took a $142-million deal for a maximum of four years, and will team up with Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for two players, one protected first-round pick, four unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.
The news broke overnight Saturday – what many are calling an excellent political play by Mr. Leonard to evade the inevitable deluge of media attention – so most east-coast Raptors fans were sleeping. Many woke up to a shock.
Fan reaction immediately started flooding social platforms.
As of Saturday afternoon, all top 10 trending Twitter searches in Canada were Raptors-related, with celebrities, NBA players and politicians weighing in on the news.
TORONTO.— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) July 6, 2019
We are STILL a city of CHAMPIONS, and we deserve to hold our heads high into the next season. We have a strong young core that is ready to take the reigns of our franchise and our leader @Klow7.
Trust in the process. Trust in Masai. Trust in your Raptors! #WeTheNorth
My face when I heard the news...who can relate??? pic.twitter.com/2yfenrCeeG— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 6, 2019
Of course we’re sad to see you leave, but we’re grateful for the memories, Kawhi. Thank you for lifting up all of Canada with a championship run we’ll never forget and getting us the chip 🏆 - you’ll always have a spot in the hearts of Canadians. #WeTheNorth #KawhiWatch2019— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 6, 2019
Toronto Mayor John Tory thanked Mr. Leonard for helping the Raptors secure Toronto’s first-ever NBA championship.
“We’ll still love you, but there’s going to be no mercy when you come back here and play our Raptors,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “Because they’re going to be in it, and they’re going to win it again. We just wish we could do it with you.”
Our #KawhiWatch has ended. #ThankYouKawhi for the NBA championship that you helped to bring to Toronto with your @Raptors teammates. #ThanksKawhi #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/04fVCECnIw— John Tory (@JohnTory) July 6, 2019
Mr. Tory gave Mr. Leonard a key to the city a month ago as a reward for the historic Canadian win.
NBA analysts and league experts had been guessing what the superstar’s future would be for weeks. Many had confidently staked their intel on Kawhi either choosing to remain with the Raptors or signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. They were proven wrong.
I was wrong. Dead wrong. No one saw this timeline or the Clips also adding PG! Wow!!! #Kawhi— Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) July 6, 2019
In the end, Kawhi Leonard didn't want to construct a Super Team with the Lakers. He wanted a co-star across the Staples corridor with the Clippers, and made it clear to Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank: Get PG, and I'm coming.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019
Kawhi Leonard owed us nothing, but gave us everything.— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) July 6, 2019
I’m 99 percent sure that the guys who were 99 percent sure were wrong.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 6, 2019
There was little immediate response from the Raptors roster. Danny Green was among the first to congratulate Mr. Leonard and tease his own announcement, later telling fans on his podcast that he would be moving to the Lakers on a two-year, $30-million deal.
Congrats my brother KL! Announcing on my podcast where I’m going shortly!— Danny Green (@DGreen_14) July 6, 2019
Fred VanVleet had previously commented on Leonard’s free agency: “If he’s on another team, then we’ll just have to kick his ass next year.”
Jordan Loyd simply acknowledged the drama.
🤣🤣Wild Man https://t.co/4VS1jX82Gj— Jordan Loyd (@mrjloyd) July 6, 2019
Throughout all the craziness, one thing was predictable: most Canadians fans remained extraordinarily grateful for the championship Mr. Leonard handed them, and mainly had only kind words to say about the King of the North.
For these moments, for this shot, for this chip, Canada will always be grateful. You’ve brought more than we could even ask for. Thank you Kawhi, all the best in SoCal❤️ #KingInTheNorth #ThankYouKawhi pic.twitter.com/g32ah7Kccn— Simon Riopel (@sim_rip) July 6, 2019