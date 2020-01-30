 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Kobe and his No. 24 to be central to a reformatted NBA all-star game

Tim Reynolds
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kobe Bryant gestures before the start of the NBA All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 14, 2016.

Bob Donnan

Kobe Bryant’s final jersey number will be something this year’s NBA all-stars play to reach.

The NBA announced major changes to the all-star format on Thursday, turning every quarter into a minigame for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset – back to 0-0 – at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter.

That’s where the tribute to Bryant and the No. 24 jersey he wore for the last decade of his NBA career comes into play. The team that wins the all-star game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined – plus 24, the obvious nod to Bryant.

Story continues below advertisement

The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash throughout all-star weekend, including the showcase game on Feb. 16. The target score is just one of them.

“We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president for league operations. “Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season’s all-star game is 24.”

The target score is the latest addition to the NBA’s quest to make the game more competitive, something that players have wanted for some time.

This is the third year in which the NBA has had a format where captains – it’ll be Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo in those roles this year, just like last year – get to draft their teams, something that will take place next week.

“We’ve been very focused on making it more competitive, making it more exciting and making it fun,” Spruell said. “And we’ve had a great collaboration with the union. For this year’s game, we really focused on what new things we could do to make it a really competitive game where each quarter mattered in this case.”

It’ll matter to Chicago-area charities, which will benefit from however many quarters Team LeBron and Team Giannis win that night.

The team that has the most points after the first quarter will win US$100,000 for its charity. The same will apply to the second and third quarters. The scores get added for the fourth to set the target score – for example, if the score is 100-95 at that point, then the team that wins the all-star game will be the first to reach 124.

Story continues below advertisement

The target score concept is something that the NBA has been considering since last summer, when National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul – a big fan of The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all US$2-million event composed mostly of college alumni teams – reached out to say the league should explore the concept. The Basketball Tournament uses what is called the Elam Ending; the game clock is turned off at the first stoppage with four minutes or less in the fourth quarter, and the target score there is eight points more than the leading score at the time.

Paul coached in the TBT last season.

“It almost takes us back to when we would play on the playground,” Spruell said. “We’d go up to 15 or 21 or what have you. This time it’ll be 24 with someone hitting a game-winning shot.”

There’s at least US$500,000 for charity at stake from the game alone. Each of the first three quarters is worth US$100,000 – if there’s a tie, the money rolls over to the next quarter – and the final score is worth another US$200,000. If one team sweeps all four quarters, the other team will receive US$100,000 for its charity regardless.

All-star weekend generates more than US$1-million over the three days for Chicago neighbourhood non-profit organizations, through the game itself and other events held under the NBA Cares umbrella.

For now, this is a one-year change, though the NBA is hopeful that the quarter-score for charity element and the target-score ending become part of the all-star game on a long-term basis.

Story continues below advertisement

“If successful, I would imagine we keep it moving,” Spruell said.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies