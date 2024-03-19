Open this photo in gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker gestures after making a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles.Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been stepping up in a time of need for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota, one of the best success stories of the 2023-24 NBA season, took a hit a couple of weeks ago when all-star forward Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Facing the possibility of their first three-game losing streak of the season, the Timberwolves rallied from a 22-point second-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-100 on the road last Tuesday. Alexander-Walker chipped in a season-high 28 points.

“Nickeil’s been awesome,” Minnesota point guard Mike Conley said postgame. “The last month or so, he’s been lights out. He’s found a great role with our team and he knows when to be aggressive, he knows how to stay within himself for what we want for him and for our team.

“We’ll just keep building with him, he’s got a lot of room to just keep getting better and better and growing so we’re excited for him.”

“It’s no secret, this was probably the biggest game of the season for us,” added Conley.

Down 57-35 with 5:13 remaining, Alexander-Walker scored seven of his eight second-quarter points in helping the Timberwolves close the gap to eight by halftime. The Toronto native went 9-of-10 from the field in 28 minutes off the bench for the game.

“Truthfully, it was just something just kind of took over just being in the moment,” Alexander-Walker said after the win. “I think it was very, just peaceful. Just enjoying being out there, just making reads.

“I think when we got down, more focusing on just playing to win – just bring a spark, bring that energy, play hard. I think for me, that’s what brought it all together and then just kind of came up from all of it.”

Minnesota started out 1-2 without Towns, before the Clippers game kick-started a three-game winning streak which has helped catapult the Timberwolves back into the airtight race for No. 1 in the Western Conference alongside Denver and Oklahoma City.

Before Towns got hurt, Alexander-Walker was averaging 7.2 points in 23.0 minutes per game. In Towns’ absence, however, his numbers have risen to 13.0 points and 30.2 minutes per contest.

“Nickeil is one of those guys who [has] got all the confidence in the world and all the game in the world,” Minnesota star shooting guard Anthony Edwards said last Tuesday. “Once it comes together, we’re going to be a hard team to stop.”

The Timberwolves will need key role players like Alexander-Walker to step up, as Towns underwent surgery last week and will be re-evaluated next month.

“We’re going to need it to happen,” Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said of role players stepping up last Tuesday. “We have a very deep team and that depth helps you in a lot of ways.

“It can help you when you have injuries or foul trouble but it also needs to help you with spreading the production. You’re never going to replace KAT’s skill and on-demand scoring.”

Defensive Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard has played a key role in the Indiana Pacers’ recent defensive turnaround.

The second-year guard from Aurora, Ont., had one of his toughest tests of the season last Tuesday in taking on fellow Canadian and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 121-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nembhard spent most of his 27 minutes having to guard Gilgeous-Alexander, who still managed 30 points but with far less efficiency than usual, going 12-of-27 from the field.

The Pacers defence held its opponents to 112.8 points per game over the last week, far below their season average of 120.9.

“I think presence has been what we’ve shown,” Nembhard said postgame last Tuesday. “We’ve been physical, we’ve cared a little bit more on that side, we’ve been more competitive and it’s been a team effort. Everybody’s got to be locked in to get stops.”

Nembhard and teammate Aaron Nesmith drew high praise from their head coach Rick Carlisle after the Thunder win.

“They’re becoming young, veteran players,” Carlisle said. “When you attach the word veteran to a guy who’s a young player, you’re giving him a compliment.

“Both those guys don’t say a whole lot but they’re two of our guys that bring a consistent level of passion, effort and force to our team on both ends. Right now, we’d be in big trouble without those guys.”