NBA players decide to continue playoffs, but Thursday’s Raptors-Celtics game postponed, according to sources

Open this photo in gallery The court sits empty at the scheduled start time of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic on Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors’ playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night has been postponed in the aftermath of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin, but the NBA says its post-season will resume, sources tell The Associated Press.

The sources say the NBA postponed all three of its playoff games at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Florida.

The NBA also postponed three games Wednesday following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to take the court for their contest against the Orlando Magic.

NBA players are protesting social injustice in the aftermath of the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wis., about 65 kilometres south of Milwaukee.

All NBA games are being played without fans and players are separated from the general public at Walt Disney World during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.