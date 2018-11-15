NBA promotes five refs, including two women, to full-time status

Open this photo in gallery In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, referee Natalie Sago works during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Natalie Sago are among five officials who were promoted on Thursday by the NBA to full-time status, making them the fourth and fifth women in league history to have that designation.

Moyer-Gleich and Sago now join former league refs Violet Palmer and Dee Kantner and current official Lauren Holtkamp as women who have the full-time designation. Holtkamp is not working games this season while she recovers from a knee injury.

The league also promoted Mousa Dagher, Matt Myers and Phenizee Ransom to the full-time level. All five of the newcomers started this season as non-staff officials.

The promotions give the NBA six new officials for 2018-19. Brandon Adair was added to the league ref roster at the start of the season.