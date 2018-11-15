NBA promotes five refs, including two women, to full-time status

Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Natalie Sago are among five officials who were promoted on Thursday by the NBA to full-time status, making them the fourth and fifth women in league history to have that designation.
Moyer-Gleich and Sago now join former league refs Violet Palmer and Dee Kantner and current official Lauren Holtkamp as women who have the full-time designation. Holtkamp is not working games this season while she recovers from a knee injury.
The league also promoted Mousa Dagher, Matt Myers and Phenizee Ransom to the full-time level. All five of the newcomers started this season as non-staff officials.
The promotions give the NBA six new officials for 2018-19. Brandon Adair was added to the league ref roster at the start of the season.
