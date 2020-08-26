Canadian athletes support NBA players’ decision not to play in protest of police violence, racial injustice

Less than two hours after a boycott of an NBA playoff game by the Milwaukee Bucks, members of the Philadelphia Flyers learned about the historic move during a video conference with reporters in the aftermath of a post-season win in Toronto.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault was asked for his thoughts on social justice following the NBA’s decision to postpone three games at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida after Philadelphia’s 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

“Listen, I’ve been totally involved in this afternoon’s game. I had no idea. It’s the first I’ve heard of this,” Vigneault, a Quebec City native, said.

The Bucks’ move – coming just days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin – resonated around the sports world.

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds opted not to play their Major League Baseball game on Wednesday night.

The NHL had two playoff games on the schedule on Wednesday night – with the Boston Bruins scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto, and the Dallas Stars meeting the Colorado Avalanche in Edmonton.

Flyers forward Sean Couturier, who grew up in Bathurst, N.B., said everyone has to play a part in the fight for social justice.

“I think we’ve each got to take responsibility just in respecting each other and treating each other equally. I think that will make us advance in society,” he said.

Other Canadian athletes took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore posed a question to Major League Soccer.

“MLS what are you going to do,” Altidore tweeted.

Toronto FC is scheduled to play in Montreal against the Impact on Friday night.

Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, a Toronto native, posted a video of the Wisconsin shooting with his thoughts, calling President Donald Trump “terrible.”

“The old America needs to go so we can start anew,” he wrote.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray of Kitchener, Ont., wrote “WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!!.”

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane of Vancouver supported the NBAers.

“Major statement by the NBA players. I’m with it,” he wrote.