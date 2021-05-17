Nick Nurse says COVID-19 outbreak in March spiked Raptors’ chances for postseason run

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse calls a play during the second half of a game against the Washington Wizards, in Tampa, Fla., on May 6, 2021. Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a COVID-19 outbreak in March spiked his team’s chances for a postseason run.

The Raptors (27-45) finished 12th in the Eastern Conference to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

They were in the thick of the postseason race before a COVID-19 outbreak sidelined numerous key players plus much of the coaching staff in March, and saw them win just one game that month.

Nurse faces a busy off-season, including at least three weeks as head coach of Canada’s men’s national team.

Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

Two key off-season question marks are the futures of veteran guard Kyle Lowry and team president Masai Ujiri.

Nurse says he hopes Ujiri stays, saying “we make a good team.”