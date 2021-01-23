 Skip to main content
Norman Powell, Raptors regroup after blowing lead, beat Heat 101-81

Dick Scanlon
Tampa, Fl.a
The Associated Press
Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors shoots during a game against the Miami Heat at Amalie Arena on Jan. 22, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Miami Heat 101-81 on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed on their way to avenging a loss to the Heat on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat (6-8) with 20 points, but the injury-riddled defending Eastern Conference champions made just seven of 31 3-point shots (22.7%) in losing for the fourth time in six games. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Raptors (6-9) led 34-13 when Powell’s layup completed an 18-2 run with 2:52 left in the first quarter. They were 8 of 11 on 3-point shots in the period.

Powell, starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry, scored 19 points in the first half.

Goran Dragic had two layups and a baseline jumper and Gabe Vincent added three layups in a 19-5 Miami run that opened the second half and tied it at 61.

But Powell answered with a layup, launching a 12-0 Toronto run, and the Heat never recovered.

TIP-INS

Heat: Played again without F Jimmy Butler and G Avery Bradley (coronavirus protocol), G Tyler Herro (neck spams) and C Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain).

Raptors: Lowry did not play because of a toe infection. Coach Nick Nurse said Lowry tried to play through the injury Wednesday night and is hopeful of playing Sunday. … Siakam played with a sore groin after a bad fall on Wednesday night. … Powell averages 17.8 points and is shooting 55.3 per cent in his four starts this season.

UP NEXT

Heat: Saturday night’s game at Brooklyn will be Miami’s third road game in four days.

Raptors: Play at Indiana Sunday afternoon in the first game of a two-day series. The game has been moved up to a 1 p.m. tipoff.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

