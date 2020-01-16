 Skip to main content

Basketball

Norman Powell’s 23 help Raptors hold off Thunder 130-121

Oklahoma City
The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mike Muscala (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Sue Ogrocki/The Associated Press

Norman Powell scored 23 points, and the Toronto Raptors held off a furious rally and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-121 on Wednesday night.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors, who shot a season-high 61.2% from the field.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder, who cut a 30-point deficit to three before Toronto held on.

Toronto led 73-43 in the second quarter before the Thunder closed the first half on a 12-0 run. Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter to cut Toronto’s lead to 73-55. Former Thunder player Serge Ibaka scored 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting before the break. The Raptors led 97-83 heading into the fourth, and had a 21-point lead with 6:39 to play.

Oklahoma City made a huge comeback try late. Gallinari threw down a monster dunk and was fouled with 2:39 to play. The free throw cut Toronto’s lead to three, but Toronto closed the game on an 8-2 run.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said G Fred Van Vleet should be ready to play this weekend. Van Vleet has missed four consecutive games with a right hamstring strain. ... C Marc Gasol returned after missing 12 games with a left hamstring pull. He finished with 15 points in 32 minutes. ... Had five players score in double figures in the first half. ... G Kyle Lowry was called for a technical in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Nerlens Noel missed his sixth straight game with a left ankle sprain. ... C Steven Adams left the game in the first half with a right knee contusion and did not return. ... C Justin Patton scored 45 points in a G-League game on Tuesday. ... C Mike Muscala scored a season-high 17 points.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Thunder: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.

