Canada’s Jamal Murray relied on the foundations of his game to score a season-high 37 points on Sunday.

Murray can be typically found along the perimeter as Denver’s point guard, but he was 3 for 8 from three-point range on Sunday as the Nuggets downed the lowly Detroit Pistons 131-114. Murray told reporters after the game that he relied on skills developed when he was first learning to play basketball as a kid in Kitchener, Ont.

“I was taller than everybody so I grew up playing the five,” said Murray, who is six-four. “So my dad and I, we worked in and then out.

“The hook, jump hooks, left hand, right hand. I developed that touch and then just kind of moved my way up. Anything we did with the right hand we also did with the left.”

Although he is averaging 5.8 three-point attempts per game this season with a 41.7-per-cent conversion rate, Murray takes pride in his mid-post, back-to-the-basket game. He said it has always come naturally to him.

“I’ve always had a feel for the footwork or where the weight is on my body,” said Murray. “Being able to manipulate [defenders] or having to recover to jump and just playing the game down there.”

Murray said that he has studied tape of “the greats” like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, Dirk Nowitzki and Andre Miller throughout his career to keep his interior game sharp. That well-honed skill came in handy as centre Nikola Jokic was limited to four points by Detroit but took over Murray’s playmaking role by dishing out 16 assists.

“[Murray’s] energy and will to win some nights really is infectious,” said Nuggets head coach Mike Malone. “When he sees that ball go in he’s really unguardable.”

Denver returns action on Wednesday night as the Nuggets travel to Utah to take on the Jazz.

Barrett adjusting to Raptors

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, also scored a season-high 37 points on Sunday, leading the Toronto Raptors past the Golden State Warriors 133-118. It was only Barrett’s fourth game with the Raptors since being traded to Toronto on Dec. 30 from the New York Knicks. “I didn’t really score the ball in a crazy way the first three games, but I’ve been efficient in trying to play the right way and help my teammates,” Barrett said. “A lot of learning going on, still learning the defensive system, trying to get better at that every day, watching film, learning. I’m just trying to help, that’s all I’m trying to do.”

Special Olympics

Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson of Brampton, Ont., was named a global ambassador by the Special Olympics International on Tuesday. Thompson, whose brother Amari was born with disabilities, will draw on his personal experiences to help promote inclusion through sport with local, national, and international branches of the Special Olympics. “I’m excited and honoured to partner with Special Olympics,” Thompson said. “This is a great opportunity to support an amazing organization, but also use my platform and voice to help support athletes with intellectual disabilities. As a global ambassador, I will help inspire others to be more inclusive and take action to help change the stereotypes that exist for people with disabilities.”