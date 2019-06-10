O Canada: Raptors go for celebrity-free national anthem in Game 5 of NBA finals

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto Raptors stand during the national anthems before Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Canada, this national anthem is for you.

As the Toronto Raptors head into a potentially historic Game 5 at the NBA finals on Monday, there won’t be a famous face singing O Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

Instead, the NBA says it will be up to Raptors fans inside the venue, and across the country, to sing loud and proud.

The organization didn’t provide details about how the ceremonial performance will be guided.

Recent televised games have featured live feeds of Raptors fans at public viewing parties across the country.

The Star Spangled Banner will still be performed by a familiar vocalist – Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica, best known for her chart-topping duet The Boy is Mine with Brandy.

Celebrity performances of Canada’s national anthem, however, have drawn mixed reviews during the NBA Finals.

Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.

Walk Off the Earth divided audiences when the four members gathered around a triple-necked string instrument for an acoustic folk version of O Canada.