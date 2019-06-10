 Skip to main content

Basketball O Canada: Raptors go for celebrity-free national anthem in Game 5 of NBA finals

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

O Canada: Raptors go for celebrity-free national anthem in Game 5 of NBA finals

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Raptors stand during the national anthems before Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Canada, this national anthem is for you.

As the Toronto Raptors head into a potentially historic Game 5 at the NBA finals on Monday, there won’t be a famous face singing O Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

Instead, the NBA says it will be up to Raptors fans inside the venue, and across the country, to sing loud and proud.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization didn’t provide details about how the ceremonial performance will be guided.

Recent televised games have featured live feeds of Raptors fans at public viewing parties across the country.

The Star Spangled Banner will still be performed by a familiar vocalist – Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica, best known for her chart-topping duet The Boy is Mine with Brandy.

Celebrity performances of Canada’s national anthem, however, have drawn mixed reviews during the NBA Finals.

Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.

Walk Off the Earth divided audiences when the four members gathered around a triple-necked string instrument for an acoustic folk version of O Canada.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter