OG Anunoby to miss Raptors game in Portland with eye contusion

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, right, reacts after getting hit in the eye by Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) The Associated Press

Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been diagnosed with a contusion to his right eye and will not play in Toronto’s game at Portland on Wednesday.

The Raptors said on Twitter that Anunoby saw a specialist today in Los Angeles, who made the diagnosis.

The Raptors did not provide any further details or a timetable for Anunoby’s return.

Anunoby was injured two minutes into Toronto’s 98-88 loss against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Monday when he was accidentally poked in the eye by Clippers star Kawhi Leonard while the two battled for a rebound.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby lost both his contacts and was bleeding after the play, which didn’t draw a foul. Anunoby was seen with a bandage over his eye after the game.

Anunoby is having a breakout third season with the Raptors. He is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, connecting on 52.8 per cent of his three-pointers and earning plaudits for his lockdown defence.