Basketball

Ottawa hosting first-ever U Sports men’s and women’s basketball joint championship tournament

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Members of the Carleton Ravens celebrate winning the U Sports men's basketball national championship in Halifax on March 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s best university basketball players won’t just be playing for pride and glory in their championship tournament in Ottawa this weekend.

Organizers say they are playing a part in history.

For the first time, the men’s and women’s championships are being held in the same venue at the same time, jointly hosted by the University of Ottawa, Carleton University and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

U Sports chief sports officer Lisette Johnson Stapley says the schools’ bid for the combined event is a “unique and bold endeavour” that will add excitement and energy to the championship games and associated events over the next five days.

The games themselves begin Thursday with the women’s quarterfinals and the men get underway on Friday, with both gold-medal games scheduled for TD Place Arena on Sunday.

The Carleton Ravens are favoured to win a 15th title on the men’s side and the Saskatchewan Huskies are the top seed in the women’s event.

