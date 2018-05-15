 Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns score No. 1 pick in NBA draft for first time

Chicago
The Associated Press

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, left, congratulates Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson on Tuesday after the Suns won the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press

Phoenix has won the No. 1 pick in next month’s NBA draft.

It’s the first time the Suns will have the chance to make the first overall selection. The Suns had the right combination of table tennis balls pop up for them at the draft lottery on Tuesday night, a reward of sorts after a season where Phoenix had the NBA’s worst record at 21-61.

Phoenix lost a coin flip for the top pick in 1969 to Milwaukee. The Bucks took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Suns took Neal Walk.

Sacramento will pick No. 2 and Atlanta got the No. 3 pick – both of them moving up to get there. The top three spots were determined by the lottery, and then spots 4-14 fell in line of reverse order of record.

The draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

