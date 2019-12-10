 Skip to main content

Basketball

Raptors beat Bulls 93-92 to stop slide

Andrew Seligman
CHICAGO
The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam shoots as Chicago Bulls' Denzel Valentine defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Chicago.

Charles Rex Arbogast/The Associated Press

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 93-92 on Monday night when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds.

The defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November and beat Chicago for the 11th consecutive time. Norman Powell added 17 points for Toronto, including six in the fourth quarter.

LaVine scored 20 points for Chicago – all in the first half. Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points for the Bulls, who made just 12 of 46 three-pointers on the way to their sixth loss in eight games.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed the game because of a bruised right knee. Kyle Lowry scored 11 points in his third game after missing 11 in a row with a broken left thumb. The five-time All-Star made 1 of 8 three-pointers, and the Raptors hit 7 of 29 from beyond the arc.

Denzel Valentine led the way as Chicago opened the fourth quarter with a 14-6 run that turned a 71-all tie into an 85-77 lead. He nailed a jumper, buried two 3-pointers and fed Daniel Gafford for two alley-oop dunks. But the Raptors responded by scoring nine straight, going ahead on Lowry’s two free throws with 3:52 remaining.

Toronto was leading 89-87 when Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen nailed a 3 with 1:45 left. Powell scored for Toronto and Gafford hit a layup to give Chicago a 92-91 lead. Then Lowry scored on a drive with 51 seconds remaining.

The Bulls had a chance to win in the closing seconds after an out-of-bounds call got overturned by replay review. Tomas Satoransky inbounded to LaVine, who missed a runner along the left side. Gafford was unable to control the rebound, and the ball bounced around as time expired.

