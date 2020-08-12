Raptors bounce back to edge 76ers

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson goes up for a basket against Philadelphia 76er Matisse Thybulle in Lake Buena Vista, Fla, on Wednesday. Ashley Landis/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

While the Toronto Raptors were crafting their come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Nick Nurse was watching from the spectator seating, wearing a baseball cap and a mask. He gave up his head-coaching duties for the night to give a colleague an invaluable experience.

Nurse took the evening off so Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin could move over one seat and earn some experience as an NBA head coach.

Using every man on Toronto’s active roster, from Kyle Lowry to Dewan Hernandez and Stanley Johnson, Griffin coached the Raptors to a 125-121 victory in a peculiar feel-good game they once trailed by 16 points.

Griffin said Nurse approached him with the idea. The team only announced it 90 minutes before tip-off when Griffin showed up to do the head coach’s customary pregame news conference.

“Well, I think [Nurse] is an awesome human being,” Griffin told the media on a video call. “He understands that a coach like me needs some reps at being a head coach. He knows my ambitions and he wants to see me grow as an individual on and off the court. Definitely just an awesome gesture.”

Griffin’s usual seat was open, so assistant coach Jon Goodwillie got the chance to move up and sit with the other two front-row assistants, Sergio Scariolo and Nate Bjorkgren, who consult with the head coach during games.

The game did not mean anything in the playoff seeding, because Toronto had already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. However, it gave Griffin some reps at executing the game plan as a head coach, and gave him a spotlight for the night to talk about his coaching résumé. Perhaps NBA teams with job openings were paying attention to the 46-year-old, who hails from Wichita, Kan.

Griffin, a Seton Hall graduate, played nine seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2008. He has been coaching for 12 years, learning from head coaches including Nurse, Don Nelson, Rick Pitino, Jeff Van Gundy, Tom Thibodeau and Billy Donovan. For Griffin, it was a chance to try out all that he has learned.

“[Nurse] didn’t have to do this. Honestly for one night I felt like Cinderella,” said Griffin afterward. “I had the glass slippers on and it was great. Tomorrow it’s back to reality but it was an awesome feeling.”

Griffin did not have a full Raptors roster to call upon.

OG Anunoby and Serge Ibaka sat out Wednesday’s game to rest. Oshae Brissett and Patrick McCaw were both sidelined with knee soreness.

Kyle Lowry scored 19 points to lead the way. As in Monday’s game, Toronto role players were given big opportunities to fight for playoff minutes.

Norman Powell started in place of Anunoby at the three spot and scored 17 points. Chris Boucher once again got some big minutes at the reserve centre position in Ibaka’s absence and collected 19 points and nine rebounds. The Montrealer got valuable experience playing against Philadelphia big man Al Horford.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid played just 13 minutes before leaving the game with an injured hand. He collected five points and nine rebounds and committed five turnovers. X-rays on Embiid’s right wrist at halftime were negative.

The 76ers were without star point guard Ben Simmons, who is done for the season because of knee surgery. That could hurt Philadelphia’s chances. Philly is set as the No. 6 seed, locked into a first-round matchup with the third-seeded Boston Celtics.

The Raptors took the lead at the end of the third and kept punching. Griffin emptied the bench and the role players carried it home.

Boucher provided highlight-reel moments for a second successive game. His final stat line also included four three-pointers and a career-high four blocked shots. One denial on Philly’s Shake Milton looked like a leaping front-line volleyball attacker unleashing a thunderous spike.

Toronto’s starters were leaping around on the bench like jubilant kids, cheering as their teammates steered the ship to victory. Many of his players talked afterward about how important it was to get Griffin a win.

“We literally have our coach Nick Nurse to thank for having the understanding to let him coach us on national TV. From the first tip of the game, he did an unbelievable job,” said Lowry of Griffin. “We’ll miss him, but hopefully he gets his opportunity to be a head coach. We gave him a bit of a water shower. We forgot to get him the basketball but he’ll have plenty more wins to come and he’ll get that basketball.”

The Raptors will play their final seeding game Friday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets, before the NBA playoffs tip off next week.