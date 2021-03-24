 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says there’s no rift with Siakam after verbal outburst

TAMPA, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse questions a foul call during a game against the Utah Jazz, in Tampa, Fla., on March 19, 2021.

The Associated Press

Three nights after Pascal Siakam’s verbal outburst, Raptors coach Nick Nurse says there’s no rift between the two.

The Raptors forward was enraged after sitting out the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 116-105 loss to Cleveland. And while the Raptors said a report that Siakam had been fined US$50,000 was incorrect, Nurse said “the discipline stuff is being worked out with the front office.”

When asked if he and Siakam had talked since, Nurse said the outburst was already all but forgotten.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah, of course I’ve connected with him,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m coaching Pascal, It was not awkward one bit coaching him the next night. That’s where we are.”

The Raptors were trailing by 16 points through three quarters on Sunday, and Nurse said he put in “some energy guys” to try to claw back.

“It just felt like, on the front end of a back-to-back, I was just coaching to win and trying to think about the game the next night as well,” Nurse said. “And Pascal wasn’t very happy that he didn’t play in the fourth quarter. He expressed those concerns. And that’s about it.”

It didn’t help that the Raptors were mired in a slump, largely related to losing three starters for half a dozen games to COVID-19.

“I don’t know if (general frustration) has anything to do with it or not,” Nurse said. “Things happen. It’s a hard business, a hard game, it’s hard work, gotta coach ‘em hard.

“There’s all kinds of stuff that’s difficult, and you’re gonna have some bumps here and there.”

The Raptors entered Wednesday’s game on a nine-game losing streak, the longest current futility streak in the league, and had fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies