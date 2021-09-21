 Skip to main content
Raptors finalize 20-man training camp roster with additions of Svi Mykhailiuk and Reggie Perry

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Sacramento Kings centre Damian Jones blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk during a game in Sacramento, Calif., on May 11.

The Toronto Raptors have completed their 20-player training camp roster by officially announcing the of addition guard-forward Svi Mykhailiuk and signing forward Reggie Perry.

The Raptors said in a release that Mykhailiuk signed a multi-year contract with the club. The deal was first reported last month.

The six-foot-eight, 205-pound native of Cherkasy, Ukraine, averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.1 minutes in 66 games (14 starts) with Detroit and Oklahoma City last season.

He shot .411 (208-506) from the field and .334 (105-314) from three-point range.

Mykhailiuk was picked in the second round (47th overall) by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA draft.

He has averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 18.5 minutes in 164 career NBA games with Los Angeles, Detroit and Oklahoma City.

The six-foot-10, 250-pound Perry was selected in the second round (57th overall) by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 NBA draft and his rights were traded to Brooklyn in a three-team deal with Detroit.

In 26 games as a rookie with the Nets last season, the native of Thomasville, Ga., posted averages of 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.1 minutes.

