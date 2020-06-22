 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

Raptors fly to Florida to prepare for NBA’s return

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gathers his team during a timeout during a game in Charlotte on Jan. 8, 2020.

The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are headed south to prepare for the resumption of the NBA season.

The team was scheduled to depart Monday for Florida where it will train in the Fort Myers area. Reports suggest the club will continues its voluntary individual workouts at Florida Gulf Coast University, although that has not been confirmed.

Players and staff will move to the “NBA campus” at the Disney complex in the Orlando area in early July to start the remainder of the season.

“In keeping with NBA and team safety protocols, there will be no group workouts during this phase of return to play, and strict protocols have been designed to ensure this initial level of access will take place in a safe, controlled, and healthy way.” the Raptors said in a statement.

“Group workouts will only begin once teams have reported to the NBA campus at Disney.”

The Raptors last played March 9 when they won 101-92 at Utah to extend their win streak to four games. The defending NBA champions were second in the East, behind the Milwaukee Bucks, at 46-18 when the league suspended play due to the global pandemic.

