Raptors’ Fred VanVleet scores franchise-high 54 points in win over Orlando

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet drives around Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony on Feb. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Fred VanVleet, hitting 11 three-pointers, put on a show with a franchise-record 54 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 123-108 on Tuesday.

The Raptors’ previous single-game scoring record was 52 points, set by DeMar DeRozan against Milwaukee on Jan. 1, 2018. Terrence Ross and Vince Carter each scored 51 in Toronto colours.

VanVleet made 11 of 14 three-point attempts, coming within one of the franchise record of 12 by Donyell Marshall, in March, 2005, against Philadelphia.

After three quarters, VanVleet was 11-of-13 from three-point range and had 46 points with teammates looking to feed his hot hand.

He added to his total with two free throws before hitting the 50-mark off a lob from Kyle Lowry. He tied DeRozan’s franchise record with a layup and then upped his total to a record 54 with less than four minutes remaining – taking the ball under the basket from a Lowry feed.

“Freddy going crazy!!!” former Raptor Danny Green tweeted.

VanVleet made 17 of 23 shots and converted all nine free-throw attempts.

His previous career high was 36 points, set last year against Miami.

VanVleet, a fifth-year guard, who signed a four-year US$85-million contract in November, erased his career mark of seven three-pointers made in a game before the first half was over, making eight of nine attempts en route to 28 points in the half. The eight three-pointers were also a franchise record for a half.

Toronto (9-12) surged ahead in the third quarter of an entertaining game. Orlando has (8-14) lost four straight and 12 of its past 14.

Lowry had a triple double with 14 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Norm Powell had 23 points.

Evan Fournier had 21 for Orlando. Centre Nikola Vucevic recorded his 15th double-double of the season with 21 points and 18 rebounds.

It was the teams’ second meeting in three days. The Raptors ended a three-game losing streak with a 115-102 decision on Sunday in their adopted home of Tampa, leading by as many as 22 points.

Pascal Siakam led the way on the weekend with 30 points – his second straight 30-point game – and 10 assists. Lowry had a season-high 15 assists.

Toronto was without OG Anunoby (calf strain) for the fourth game in a row. But Powell, who had missed the two previous games with a quadriceps contusion, returned to action and started.

The Magic came out hot, running up an 11-0 lead while Toronto missed its first seven shots before VanVleet ended the drought with a three-pointer. Fournier scored 12 of Orlando’s first 14 points.

Toronto clawed its ways back and took its first lead at 17-16 after a 14-2 run. Orlando answered but the Raptors led 33-31 at the end of the first, with VanVleet, making five of six three-point attempts, pouring in 17 points.

The undrafted VanVleet became the highest-scoring Raptor against Orlando while his 11 made three-pointers set a Magic opponent record, erasing the 10 by James Harden for Houston in December 2019.

Toronto led by as many as seven in the second quarter. Orlando rallied but trailed 64-60 at the half.

The high-flying Powell had a spectacular dunk in the first half – as well as an equally spectacular miss off the rim.

Orlando started the second half with an 8-0 run to regain the lead. But Toronto turned it on late in the quarter with a 15-0 run to take control.

Orlando was without the injured Aaron Gordon, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Al-Farouq Aminu.

The absence of Gordon (ankle) meant there was no new chapter to his feud with Lowry, who was assessed a flagrant foul for unnecessary contact with Gordon on Sunday upon review by the league. Gordon retaliated soon after Sunday, receiving a technical for shouldering Lowry to the ground.

The Raptors came into Tuesday’s contest having won six straight against the Magic, including all four games last season.

Tuesday’s game at Orlando marked the start of six straight away games in 10 days, Toronto’s longest road trip of the first half of the season. Future stops include Brooklyn on (Friday), Atlanta, Memphis, Washington and Boston. Tuesday was also the start of nine of 10 games on the road.

Orlando plays host to the Chicago Bulls on Friday and Saturday.