The Toronto Raptors were out to continue their domination over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday night when they played their fourth game in five nights.

The Magic had lost eight consecutive regular-season games to the Raptors, last winning 113-98 at Toronto on Feb. 24, 2019. They had lost 28 of the past 33 overall to the Raptors.

While the Raptors were losing 108-106 to the visiting Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the Magic had the day off after splitting home games against the Indiana Pacers on Monday and Wednesday.

The Raptors were without OG Anunoby (finger), Fred VanVleet (knee) and Thaddeus Young (illness, not related to COVID-19).

They do have some clarity on Anunoby. After considering whether he could play through a non-displaced fracture in the ring finger of his right hand, it has been decided to let the injury fully heal before he returns to the court. That could take about two more weeks.

Anunoby had played some games with the injury before it was discovered. Raptors coach Nick Nurse indicated that it was an easy decision to keep Anunoby on the sideline.

“I thought it was probably likely once we got the X-ray and there was a fracture in it, that it would probably need to be rested,” Nurse said. “Just want to get him healthy and not take any chances with it.”

Reuters