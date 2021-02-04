Raptors GM Bobby Webster signs multiyear contract extension

The Toronto Raptors have secured general manager Bobby Webster for several more years.
The Raptors re-signed Webster, one of the architects of the 2019 NBA championship team, to a multi-year deal on Thursday. No terms of the agreement were released.
“I think everyone knows what Bobby brings to our organization: intelligence, poise and creativity,” team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “I’m very pleased that our team will continue to benefit from his many skills for seasons to come.”
The 36-year-old Hawaiian was named Raptors GM in 2017.
Webster has also been assistant GM and vice-president of basketball management and strategy, and has been part of a leadership team whose squads have captured six Atlantic Division titles.
“It’s great to be able to continue the work of building the next Raptor championship team, a goal which is part of our organizational DNA,” Webster said.
Webster worked in the NBA’s league office in New York for seven seasons before joining the Raptors.