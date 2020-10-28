 Skip to main content

Raptors guard Terence Davis arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in New York

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis handles the ball during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

Story continues below advertisement

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

Davis made headlines during the NBA’s restart in the Walt Disney World bubble in Florida when a photo circulated on social media of him wearing a mask with a hole cut in it.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster spoke to the Raptors rookie afterward.

The mask photo made the rounds around the same time the NBA issued a threat of a fine or suspension for improper mask use in the bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.

In December 2018, the Raptors waived Kay Felder immediately following his arrest on domestic violence charges. Felder was playing for the team’s G League affiliate Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies