Raptors guard Terence Davis arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in New York

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis handles the ball during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 14, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

According to an NYPD statement, the victim visited Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they are “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

Davis made headlines during the NBA’s restart in the Walt Disney World bubble in Florida when a photo circulated on social media of him wearing a mask with a hole cut in it.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri and GM Bobby Webster spoke to the Raptors rookie afterward.

The mask photo made the rounds around the same time the NBA issued a threat of a fine or suspension for improper mask use in the bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23-year-old from Southaven, Miss., played at Ole Miss before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 7.5 points per game, and ranked fifth among rookies in three-point shooting percentage. He was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.

In December 2018, the Raptors waived Kay Felder immediately following his arrest on domestic violence charges. Felder was playing for the team’s G League affiliate Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont.