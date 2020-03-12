 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Raptors head coach launches Nick Nurse Foundation to support Toronto children’s programs

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse poses for a photo with Raptors players at a fundraiser for the Nick Nurse Foundation in Toronto on Wednesday March 11, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hopes to leave a legacy in Toronto that goes far beyond basketball.

He officially launched the Nick Nurse Foundation, a charity that will help implement basketball, literacy and music programs for children around the city, on Wednesday night. Nurse performed with Hamilton-based rock band the Arkells at the charity’s launch event with several members of the Raptors in attendance.

“If we could link all those things together, I think we can provide a really neat flow within the music community here, keep teachers teaching, keep instruments turning over, and all those kind of things that I think would be cool,” said Nurse. “One of my goals would be to get these kids to get together and form their own bands and get to go out in front of people and show people what they’ve been working on.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just think that then that leads to a whole ‘nother self image, self confidence, a whole ‘nother realm of what they could possibly achieve when they get older.”

Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Norm Powell, Terence Davis, Matt Thomas, Chris Boucher and Malcolm Miller were all in attendance as Nurse played with the Arkells.

It’s not the first time Nurse has collaborated with the Arkells. He also played “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” at Toronto’s BudStage with them this past summer. Nurse then appeared in a promotional video announcing an Arkells concert at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field.

Nurse was happy to continue that relationship on Wednesday.

“I think it’s part of my musical journey a little bit, and just increases some of the neat things that I’ve gotten to do musically,” said Nurse. “I just think that the event tonight is going to be amazing. We’ve got a lot of great performers in here, and we just want it to be super enjoyable. We want it to be something that people want to come to.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies