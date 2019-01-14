Raptors' Kawhi Leonard named NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, the sixth time he’s earned the honour and second time this season with Toronto.
Leonard led the Raptors in scoring last week, averaging 30.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and shooting .538 from the field.
He also shot .471 from three-point range and .824 at the free throw line as Toronto went 3-0.
The highlight of Leonard’s week was a 41-point performance during Toronto’s 140-138 double-overtime victory Jan. 13 at Washington.
It was his second 40-point contest this season and extended a career-high streak of consecutive games with 20+ points to 19 games.
Leonard recorded two double-doubles last week – Jan. 13 at Washington (41 points, 11 rebounds) and Jan. 11 against Brooklyn (20 points, 11 rebounds) – increasing his total to 11 double-doubles for the season.
During the Raptors’ 104-101 win Jan. 8 over Atlanta, Leonard recorded a season-high six steals to go along with 31 points and six assists.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.