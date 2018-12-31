Raptors' Kyle Lowry ruled out of Jazz matchup

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry will be out of action when the Raptors host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.
Lowry has been dealing with back and hip ailments that have kept him out of seven of Toronto’s last eight games.
The Raptors are 4-3 without Lowry over that span.
The star guard’s absence has been readily apparent in recent games as the Raptors offence has ground to a near standstill.
The Raptors managed just 87 points in a loss at Orlando on Friday, and were not much more potent in a 95-89 home win over lowly Chicago on Sunday.
