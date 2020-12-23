Raptors lose first opener in eight years to begin unorthodox season

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby attempts to block New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Dec. 23, 2020 in Tampa, Fla. MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE/The Associated Press

It wasn’t very pleasant in Florida for the Raptors on opening night.

The Raptors lost their first opener since 2012, beginning their unorthodox season in their Tampa Bay home digs, beaten 113-99 by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to upstage the new-look Raptors in their first game at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors underwhelmed in their first game since losing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency. Pascal Siakam was Toronto’s best scorer with 20 points, while Kyle Lowry had 18 with 10 assists. Norman Powell and Chris Boucher each contributed 12 points, while newly signed free agent centre Aron Baynes contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Fred VanVleet had 10 points on three-of-12 shooting.

It was the first of 72 regular-season games for Toronto in its 26th season. Away from Canada until at least March because of the pandemic, the team has worked to make Tampa Bay home. It has built a makeshift practice facility inside a hotel ballroom and installed a Raptors hardwood floor inside Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Raps’ 2019 championship banner hangs in the rafters, nestled next to the retired numbers of Lightning legends Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis.

Fans dotted upper decks of the stadium Wednesday night – some 3,800 of them, all wearing masks. The Raptors introduced them to many of their game-day rituals from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, from their familiar player introductions to favourite in-game sound effects.

Just before tip-off in Tampa, the NBA said it was postponing a game scheduled for Wednesday night between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder because COVID-19 protocols precluded several Rockets players from suiting up. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said that news did not shake his confidence that teams are following COVID-19 protocols and the NBA season can carry on safely.

“I’d be much more concerned if there was a number of players going to the hospital, a number of staff going to the hospital, and I just don’t see that as the case,” Nurse said. “If something happens where there’s some positive cases at a college football game or a basketball game, they postpone it and they try to work around it as best as they can. I’m on board with that, 100 per cent.”

Earlier Wednesday, Norman Powell was questionable to play for the Raptors because someone within his circle of people had an inconclusive test. But it was resolved before game-time and Powell became available.

Powell, the second-longest-tenured Raptor, was the first off the bench for the Raps, along with Matt Thomas. The Raps gave meaningful bench minutes to just four guys off the bench as they work to incorporate many new faces. Powell, Thomas (points), Chris Boucher and DeAndre Bembry (points) with some others in small garbage minutes at the end.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto led 57-50 at halftime, but the game shifted dramatically in the third quarter. The Raps struggled to hit shots – including an abysmal 0-for-10 from deep – while the Pelicans surged into the lead. Ingram and Ball powered to the hoop repeatedly and New Orleans to outscore Toronto 38-22 in the frame.

The Pelicans’ shot-making was even better in the fourth with J.J Redick joining the party. The Raptors had turnover trouble and didn’t make it very interesting late in the night.

Although the Raptors are away from Toronto, several are still carrying out their usual holiday good deeds from afar this week.

Lowry couldn’t do his usual Lowry Holiday Assist with Toronto’s Red Door Shelter in person, but he still donated toys and gifts to them. He also answered a call from Lightning Star Steven Stamkos and contributed a truckload of toys to Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa.

Powell gave grocery cards and toy-spending money to 30 families at Toronto’s Yonge Street Mission.

The Nick Nurse Foundation announced a $20,000 donation to An Instrument for Every Child, a program run by the Hamilton-based charity Hamilton Music Collective. Chris Boucher gave to seven different community-based charities in Toronto, Atlantic Canada and Quebec, including food banks and Brothers Big Sisters. Siakam contributed essential items to 20 deserving families through Tampa’s A Door of Hope. He will also surprise children from a Toronto community in need in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raps will now travel to San Antonio, scheduled for Boxing Day, against the Spurs.