Raptors missing Paul Watson Jr. and DeAndre’ Bembry against Suns due to COVID-19 safety protocols

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game on Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa. Mike Carlson/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are dealing with more COVID-19 issues.

Two Raptors players will be out for COVID-19 health and safety protocols when the team faces the Phoenix Suns tonight.

The team says guard Paul Watson and guard/forward DeAndre’ Bembry will be sidelined.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past month, five other Raptors players and six coaches also have missed time because of protocols.

The Raptors (18-26) snapped a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday and now sit 11th in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto dealt guard Norman Powell, potentially a free agent after this season, to Portland for guards Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood just prior to yesterday’s NBA trade deadline.