Raptors name Chris Boucher and two other Canadians to Summer League roster

Montreal forward Chris Boucher headlines the Toronto Raptors roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League.

The six-foot-10, 200-pound Boucher is coming off a standout 2018-19 season with Raptors 905 in the developmental G League. He led the league with 4.1 blocks per game and averaged 27.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest en route to being named the league’s most valuable player and defensive player of the year.

The 26-year-old averaged 22.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and six blocks over two G League playoff games.

Story continues below advertisement

Boucher also appeared in 28 NBA games for the Raptors, averaging 3.3 points two rebounds and 0.9 blocks. He made two brief playoff appearances in the Raptors’ run to their first NBA title.

Guard Jordan Loyd and forward Malcolm Miller, who also saw limited time with the Raptors last season, will join Boucher on the summer roster. Loyd averaged 22.5 points and six assists with Raptors 905 last season, while Miller averaged 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Guard Duane Notice of Toronto, who played 47 games with Raptors 905 last season, and guard Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., who went unclaimed at last week’s NBA draft after two solid years with the Iowa State Cyclones, join Boucher as the Raptors’ Summer League Canadian contingent.

The summer season will also give the Raptors a chance to check out power forward Dewan Hernandez, who was selected 59th overall by Toronto last week. Hernandez did not play his junior year at Miami last season due to eligibility concerns.

The Summer League rosters including rookie, sophomore and G League affiliate players. Past Summer League players include rising star Pascal Siakam, point guard Fred VanVleet and wing Norm Powell.

The Raptors open the Summer League preliminary round July 6 against Golden State in Las Vegas.

Roster

Guards: Jamaal Franklin, Jordan Loyd, Matt Morgan, Duane Notice, Darius Thompson, Corey Walden, Lindell Wigginton

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Forwards: Chris Boucher, Dewan Hernandez, Malcolm Miller, Adonis Thomas, Jordon Varnado

Centres: Jessie Govan, Sagaba Konate, Richard Solomon