Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ujiri announced the positive test in a release issued Thursday evening by the Raptors.

He said he tested positive after his Giants of Africa organization held an in-person event on Sunday, in which some of the guests returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Ujiri said everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking. He said he is double-vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

The Raptors cancelled their practice Thursday for precautionary reasons. They are scheduled to host the New York Knicks on Friday.