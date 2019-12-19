 Skip to main content

Basketball

Register
AdChoices

Raptors say Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell “out indefinitely with injuries”

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the net against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Raptors will be missing three of their key players, including scoring leader Pascal Siakam, for the foreseeable future.

The team said Thursday that Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell are all “out indefinitely” after sustaining injuries a night earlier during a game in Detroit.

Siakam suffered a stretched groin after an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win against the Pistons while Gasol sustained a strained left hamstring in the first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Powell also left the game in the fourth quarter after a collision with another player. The team said testing in Toronto revealed a subluxation of the left shoulder.

Siakam leads the Raptors with 25.1 points per game.

Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies