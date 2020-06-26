 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Basketball

Raptors scheduled to face Lakers Aug. 1 in return to action

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) scores against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press

The defending champion Toronto Raptors will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Aug. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Raptors, along with the NBA, announced their revised eight-game schedule on Friday.

Under the format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will have eight ‘seeding games,’ selected from their remaining regular-season matchups.

Toronto will also play Miami, Orlando, Boston, Memphis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Denver, with the ‘seeding games’ concluding by Aug. 14.

All games will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida with no fans in attendance.

The Raptors held down the second seed in the Eastern Conference when play was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA’s reopening night on July 31 will see New Orleans against Utah and the Clippers versus the Lakers.

