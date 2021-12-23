The depleted Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters to 10-day contracts.
The players join the Raptors from the NBA G League via the COVID hardship exception.
The moves come after Toronto’s game at Chicago scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed by the NBA when the Raptors couldn’t field the league-minimum eight players.
Eight Raptors, including starters OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr., are in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.
Malachi Flynn, Precious Achiuwa and Dalano Banton are also unavailable due to COVID-19 concerns.
Players in the league’s protocol have not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19.
Additionally, centre Khem Birch is out with knee swelling, while Justin Champagnie is unavailable with what the team calls a non-COVID-related illness and David Johnson is out with a calf injury.
The Raptors are scheduled to play at Cleveland on Dec. 26.
The six-foot-seven, 232-pound Morgan is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 29.3 minutes in 13 games with the Maine Celtics.
Wilson, six-foot-10 and 231 pounds, is averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 26.1 minutes over 14 games with the Oklahoma City Blue.
Waters, listed at five-foot-10 and 175 pounds, is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 31.9 minutes in 13 contests with the Wisconsin Herd.