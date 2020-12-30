Raptors squander lead over Sixers, extend skid to three games

Through three games, the Toronto Raptors are still winless.
The Raptors led most of the night in Philadelphia on Tuesday, before they coughed up their third successive game, 100-93 to the 76ers.
Joel Embiid scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Tobias Harris added 26 as they seized a game the Raps once led by 14.
Kyle Lowry was Toronto’s top scorer in his hometown, putting up 24 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. OG Anunoby and Pascal scored 20 each. The 76ers improved to 3-1, while the Raps remained the lone winless team in the Atlantic Division.
The previous time the Raptors dropped their first three games of a season was November of 2005, when the team opened with nine straight losses.
Tuesday’s game was the first of four this season between the two Atlantic Division teams. With no fans in the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, there was little of the atmosphere that made it such a loud and raucous fortress during the memorable playoff series between the two foes in 2019.
The Raps no longer have the two men who defended Embiid in that series, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.
A trio of straight three-pointers midway through the first quarter put the Raptors into the lead.
Toronto coach Nick Nurse mixed things up off the bench, giving two guys their first real opportunities of the regular season based on matchups. Instead of using Chris Boucher (who was fresh off a career game Sunday, and Matt Thomas) he called on 7-foot free agent centre Alex Len to help on Embiid, and little-used guard Stanley Johnson to pitch in on Ben Simmons. Nurse tried them in the first quarter, and he kept calling on them throughout the game.
Johnson had one of Toronto’s most exhilarating moments of the game, launching unexpectedly from outside the paint to rebound a missed Len free throw and dunk it. Both played more than 21 minutes. Johnson scored seven points and had eight rebounds, while Len had two points and five boards.
The Raptors were humming early – creating for one another, shooting well, and getting scoring from lots of different players. They took a 28-17 lead into the second quarter.
Dissatisfied with their defensive performance in the first two games, the Raps buckled down early against the 76ers, holding them to just 27.5-per-cent shooting in the first half. Early on, they were making Embiid score most of his points at the free throw line.
Toronto led 56-48 at the half.
Embiid, who missed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of back stiffness, left Tuesday’s game briefly clutching his right leg in the third quarter. But he wasn’t gone long before he returned. Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry all got hot, and Philly tied the game 76-76 going into the fourth.
It remained a very tight contest down the stretch, with Philly pulling ahead. Siakam fouled out with half a minute left to play and his team trailing by five. Just then, the Rocky theme song echoed over the speakers inside Philadelphia’s stadium.
The final seconds seemed to take an eternity, dragged out by whistles, timeouts and complaints to officials. But Toronto could not edge the score any closer.
“Our five main guys that have been here for a while need to do their thing,” Nurse said. “We need some high-level, consistent play out of those guys and those other guys chip in with some nice roles and some good energy and defence and hustle plays, and I think we’ll have some better results.”
That concludes a two-game road trip for the Raps. Now they prepare to host two in Tampa, against the New York Knicks on New Years Eve, then the Boston Celtics on Monday.