The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett.

The Raptors and Canada Basketball shared a statement from the Barrett family on Thursday that says Nathan Barrett died Tuesday, surrounded by his family, church and friends.

The statement says Barrett was “thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven.”

A cause of death was not provided.

RJ and Nathan Barrett’s father, Rowan Barrett, is Canada Basketball’s general manager.

RJ Barrett did not play in Toronto’s 113-104 loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

