Raptors swingman Patrick McCaw undergoes knee surgery; out indefinitely

Open this photo in gallery Patrick McCaw shoots the ball as Tyson Chandler guards during a preseason game between Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 10, 2019 in Saitama, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors swingman Patrick McCaw underwent arthroscopic left-knee surgery Wednesday and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

McCaw had a benign mass on the back of the knee removed by Dr. Riley Williams at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the Raptors said in a statement.

The 24-year-old St. Louis native will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

McCaw, who had been experiencing knee discomfort over the last few weeks, has played in two games this season. He scored eight points and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 40 minutes of playing time.

The Raptors play the visiting Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. McCaw will not travel with the team on its upcoming five-game West Coast road trip.

McCaw played a limited role off the bench with Toronto last season after signing with the Raptors in January. He signed a US$8-million, two-year contract with the Raptors last July.

McCaw won NBA championships with Golden State over his first two NBA seasons before winning a third title with Toronto last spring.