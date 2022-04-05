Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends during the first half.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors are officially headed back to the NBA postseason.

By beating the hot-rolling Atlanta Hawks 118-108 on Tuesday, the Raptors, with their 46th win of the season, clinched a playoff berth.

The first-round pairings will firm up as soon as the regular season concludes this weekend. The Raps will get to play their first home playoff games in Toronto since the 2019 championship season.

It marks quite a turnaround from one year ago, when the Raptors finished the regular season with a 24-45 record and missed the playoffs after playing all home games in Tampa because of pandemic-related travel restrictions. The 2020 NBA playoffs were played inside the Disney bubble.

Toronto’s win Tuesday – paired with a loss by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Orlando Magic – guarantees that the Raptors can’t finish any lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference. That means the Raps avoid the play-in tournament, reserved for the teams that finish seventh to 10th.

It was Toronto’s second game of a four-game homestand and Pascal Siakam’s 31-point, 12-rebound performance led the way. Fred VanVleet had a slow offensive start, but finished with 12 points and nine assists – his most important bucket with the game on the line in the fourth quarter.

The mood was quieter to start out Tuesday, compared to Sunday, when Toronto’s faithful welcomed back beloved former Raptor Kyle Lowry for the first time since the team traded him to the Miami Heat. That had been an emotional night, including a tribute video.

However, this was an important evening, too, with much scoreboard watching around the NBA as the playoff picture got a little clearer.

The Hawks arrived at Scotiabank Arena on a five-game win streak, having scored north of 120 points in each of those wins. They were battling for a playoff spot, with the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, nipping at their heels. Tuesday’s loss means the Hawks will have to secure a spot via the play-in tournament.

Atlanta’s Trae Young, fresh off the Eastern Conference player-of-the-week honours, had a 26-point night with 15 assists.

The Raptors were without OG Anunoby – one of their finest defenders – for a second successive game. Anunoby had suffered a thigh contusion on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Khem Birch got to start with VanVleet, Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr.

Several Raptors struggled to hit shots in Tuesday’s first quarter, especially VanVleet, who missed all six of his field-goal attempts.

Still fans got to see speedy all-stars VanVleet and Young chase one another around.

Led by Young, the Hawks were sharing the ball very well. The Raps were missing three-point shots galore.

Toronto entered the second quarter trailing slightly, but there were a handful of energizing moments that propelled the home team into the lead.

Siakam had a hot quarter offensively, scoring 10 points. There was a monster dunk from Precious Achiuwa, a high-leaping block by Birch, plus a couple of put-backs and a three-ball from Thadeus Young. While the two teams had rebounded equally in the first quarter, Toronto dominated the glass in the second.

Both all-star point guards spent much of the second quarter on the bench. VanVleet, who led the Raptors with 29 points against the Miami Heat on Sunday, still didn’t have a field goal by halftime.

Toronto’s star guard from Rockford, Ill., finally hit a field goal in the third, a silky 26-foot three-point jumper. But it was Siakam who was carrying the team offensively by the end of the third.

The Raptors led by as much as 12 before the Hawks chipped back and tied the game in the final few minutes. It was, fittingly, a three-ball by VanVleet that thrust Toronto ahead. The Raptors had to control the surging Hawks late, as the night took on a playoff-like atmosphere.

The Raps have three games left in the regular season – versus Philadelphia and Houston in Toronto, and the finisher in New York.