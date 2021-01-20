Raptors’ three-game win streak ends with 111-102 loss to Miami

Open this photo in gallery Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat drives on Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on Jan. 20, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Heat beat the Raptors 111-102. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kendrick Nunn poured in 28 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat Toronto 111-102 to end the Raptors’ three-game winning streak on Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet had 24 points and nine assists to top the Raptors (5-9), while Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby had 18 points apiece. Terence Davis scored 16 points off the bench.

Canadian Kelly Olynyk had 15 points for the Heat (6-7), who were missing Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley do to health and safety protocols around COVID-19.

The Raptors were coming off a 116-93 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, their best performance this season and a hopeful sign they’d turned a corner on their early troubles.

But on Wednesday, they trailed the Heat by 11 in the first half of a back-and-forth game that saw 11 lead changes through the first three quarters.

The Heat led 88-83 to start the fourth. Chris Boucher’s cutting layup cut the difference to three points early in the quarter, but Miami replied with an 8-0 run capped by a fadeaway bucket from Bam Adebayo that had the Heat back up by 11 with 6:58 to play.

Siakam’s jumper with 5:17 to play ended an almost six-minute stretch without a basket for the Raptors. VanVleet’s three less than a minute later slashed the difference to nine points. But the Raptors couldn’t maintain any momentum, and back-to-back three-pointers by Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala had Miami back up by 15 points.

Davis, who connected on all four of his three-point attempts, scored from distance with 1:27 to play to make it a 10-point game, but the Raptors never threatened over the dying seconds.

Toronto’s sluggish finish has been a worrisome trend this season for a team that was once one of the league’s best teams down the stretch.

Kyle Lowry scored Toronto’s first seven points, but an Iguodala three-pointer and dunk punctuated an 18-6 Heat run late in the quarter, and Miami led 29-23 to start the second.

The Raptors picked up the pace in the second, and Anunoby’s pair of threes were part of a 9-0 Raptors run that sliced Miami’s lead to two points. Toronto went into the halftime break up 58-56.

The Raptors host Miami again on Friday, then play back-to-back games at Indiana. The NBA’s two-game series model is a way to limit travel and exposure to COVID-19 this season.