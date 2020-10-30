 Skip to main content

Raptors to ‘fully cooperate’ with NBA probe into Terence Davis’s arrest on assault charges

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis celebrates a basket during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Toronto on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Raptors say they will fully support the NBA’s investigation into the arrest of guard Terence Davis on assault charges.

The team commented publicly on the issue for the first time in a statement released Friday.

Davis faces several charges after he and and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal dispute at a hotel in lower Manhattan, N.Y., on Tuesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, Davis hit the woman in the face, and then broke her phone.

Story continues below advertisement

The complaint also stated the woman’s young son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

“Incidents of this kind are addressed and managed by the league through the joint NBA-NBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse,” the Raptors said.

“The Toronto Raptors take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the League in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team.”

None of the charges have been proven in court. A lawyer for Davis said his client denies the charges and he declined further comment.

Davis was released on his own recognizance and his next court date was set for Dec. 11.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies