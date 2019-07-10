 Skip to main content

Basketball Raptors to host 2019-20 training camp in Quebec City

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Raptors to host 2019-20 training camp in Quebec City

The Canadian Press
Comments

The Toronto Raptors will host their training camp for the 2019-20 NBA season at Laval University in Quebec City.

It will mark the first time the Raptors have held their camp in Quebec, and the team’s first visit to the province’s capital. The Raptors have played several pre-season games in Montreal in past pre-seasons.

“As Canada’s team, we felt it was important to go out and visit somewhere we’ve never been before,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said in a statement. “We’re really looking forward to taking advantage of the excellent facilities at Laval, which we know is one of Canada’s great sporting schools, and to soaking in the incredible old-world atmosphere of Quebec.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018-19 NBA champions will hold closed practices from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. An open practice is planned for Oct. 3 at the Amphitheatre Desjardins located inside the PEPS facility on campus.

Quebec City will mark the 12th Raptors training camp outside Ontario. Toronto has held its training camp in Vancouver five times, including last year, as well twice in Halifax and Buffalo, New York and once in Victoria and Treviso, Italy.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter